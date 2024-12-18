11 new revenue divisions planned in Telangana: Minister Ponguleti

HYDERABAD: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Tuesday announced that the state government would address anomalies in the reorganisation of revenue divisions and consider creating new divisions to improve administrative efficiency.

He criticised the previous BRS government for carving out divisions and mandals without scientific study and causing inconvenience to both the authorities and the public in the process.

However, he clarified that there would be no reorganisation of districts or creation of new ones, and the existing 33 districts would remain unchanged. He also stated that there is no proposal to reduce the number of districts in the state.

Responding to a question raised by Ilaiah Beerla and others during the Question Hour, the minister the government plans to establish 11 new revenue divisions.

Preliminary notifications for four divisions have already been issued by the respective district collectors, one proposal is under government review, and proposals for six more divisions have been called for by the collectors.

Srinivasa Reddy explained that the previous government’s unscientific reorganisation resulted in scattered mandals and revenue divisions. For instance, some revenue divisions were spread across three to four Assembly constituencies, while others spanned multiple constituencies, leading to administrative challenges.

He promised that these issues would be thoroughly reviewed, and the government would take a positive decision to resolve them.