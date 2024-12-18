15 rat bites, overdose of anti-rabies vax paralyse girl in Khammam

KHAMMAM: A Class X student, Samudra Laxmi Bhavani Keerthi, of BC residential school at Danavaigudem in Khammam town has been left paralysed for a suspected overdose of anti-rabies vaccine after she was bitten by rodents 15 times between March and November. She is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Khammam for paralysis of one of her legs and one arm.

A doctor of the private hospital suspects anti-rabies vaccine overdose to be the reason. “We are yet to get detailed medical reports, but overdose may be the reason,” the doctor stated.

Several students of the residential school were bitten by rats and all students were administered the vaccine between March and November this year. The total strength of the residential hostel is 80. However, Keerthi was bitten 15 times.

Her mother, Samudra Bindu, told TNIE: “They administered 15 injections between March and November, whenever rats bit Keerthi. The doctors gave her an overdose. Initially, she complained of pain on the hand whenever she was given the injection.”

As the rat bites to other students were minor, they got a single dose. “Teachers arranged money and took me to the hospital where I was administered the vaccine several times. The staff did not even inform my mother,” Keerthi complained. After she developed pain in her right leg and hand and was unable to walk, her mother reached the hostel and shifted her to the hospital last Tuesday.

Bindu alleged negligence by the school staff. She said last Tuesday, the school staff informed her that Keerthi was unable to walk. “I immediately went to the hostel and carried her in my hands to the hospital,” she stated. Bindu also alleged that when rats bit Keerthi in February, the school staff did not inform her but took her daughter to the government hospital where she was administered the vaccine. She said doctors informed her that there was infection on Keerthi’s legs which caused the paralysis.

Meanwhile, District Collector Muzamil Khan ordered an inquiry into the issue following which the district child welfare officials reached the school, enquired about the incident and submitted a report.

Keerthi’s mother Bindu is demanding action against those responsible and the best possible treatment till her daughter recovers.