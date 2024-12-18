Debate over debts and guarantees turns bitter in Telangana Assembly

HYDERABAD: The State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday witnessed a heated debate over the Telangana’s debts and guarantees given by the government to various corporations and special purpose vehicles on Tuesday.

Replying to a question raised by BRS member T Harish Rao and others on the loans and guarantees during the Question Hour, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the state government had obtained Rs 52,118 crore loans between December 7, 2023 and till the end of November, 2024 under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act.

He also said that the present government paid Rs 66,000 crore in one year to repay the principal amount of debts raised by the BRS government and interest on those loans. However, BRS MLA and former finance minister T Harish Rao alleged that the state government raised over Rs 1 lakh crore loans in just one year.

The Deputy CM refuted that allegation, stating: .”We never borrowed beyond the FRBM limit. In fact, our efforts are to reduce the borrowings. The destruction of 10 years cannot be set right in one year. So we have to take loans to some extent.”

Stating that the BRS leaders “lose their senses once in six months”, Vikramarka said: “People are giving their verdict once in six months to administer shock to BRS leaders for the blunders they committed during their 10-year rule.”