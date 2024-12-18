In protests too, there is no equality in BRS: Seethakka

HYDERABAD: Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka on Tuesday responded sharply to a protest staged by BRS MLAs against police handcuffing an under-trial Lagcherla farmer while escorting him to a hospital.

In an informal chat with the reporters in the lobbies of the Assembly, she said that all the BRS MLAs, barring party’s working president KT Rama Rao and former minister T Harish Rao, are seen in handcuffs.

“The dora (feudal landlord) mentality of KTR was conspicuous again. There was no equality even in a protest,” she said.

Stating that BRS has no moral right to speak about the incident, she said that there were numerous cases of police action against farmers in during the 10-year rule of BRS.

Seethakka also said that the previous government had not taken any action against the officials concerned in such instances, while pointing out that the Congress dispensation took immediate action against officials responsible for handcuffing the Lagcherla farmer.

She also criticised BRS MLAs for obstructing the Assembly proceedings, in violation of the rules framed by the BRS itself when it was in power.