Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy asks officials to expedite Sanathnagar TIMS works

HYDERABAD: Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday instructed the officials to expedite the construction of Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) at Sanathnagar in Hyderabad.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the ongoing works at the construction site, the minister said that the hospital will be inaugurated on Telangana Formation Day. He reiterated the government’s commitment to providing corporate-level medical care to the poor. He also emphasised that the government’s initiatives, including the expansion of Aarogyasri and the construction of TIMS hospitals, aim to ensure that even the poorest of the poor receive quality healthcare without any financial burden.

The Sanathnagar TIMS Hospital will cater to those who cannot afford private healthcare and it will focus on providing world-class medical services, he added.

The minister stated that the hospital will have a green garden with colorful flower trees to provide a calming environment for patients, in addition to a modern Dharamshala for the benefit of patient attendants, supplying affordable meals provided by Akshaya Patra organisation. The minister also said that construction woks on LB Nagar TIMS and the new Osmania Hospital at Goshamahal stadium too should be expedited.

To ensure smooth construction and operation of the TIMS, a dedicated nodal officer will be appointed to coordinate efforts between the R&B and Medical departments, he said, adding that a coordination meeting will be held in the next two to three days.