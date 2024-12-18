Portion of cycle track removed by HDMA to construct new down ramp

HYDERABAD: In an effort to ease traffic congestion around the Nanakramguda Rotary and improve connectivity, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has partially dismantled a section of the Cycle Track to construct a new down ramp at Nanakramguda. Officials clarified that only a small portion of the cycle track structure has been removed, while the rest remains intact.

Taking to X, BRS leaders alleged that the Congress government is destroying India’s first solar roof cycle track, a claim dismissed as false by HMDA. The 23-km cycle track is designed to promote eco-friendly transportation and harnesses solar energy.

According to HMDA officials, the down ramp is being built at the request of the Cyberabad Traffic Police to address gridlock issues at the Nanakramguda Rotary. The ramp will divert traffic heading toward Narsingi Service Road before the Nanakramguda Toll Plaza. Measures like bollards, blinkers, and speed-calming mechanisms will ensure the cycle track’s safety where it intersects with the ramp.

The decision followed discussions during the GHMC Convergence Meeting, where the need for free-flowing traffic was emphasised. The new ramp has been designed to minimise disruption to the cycle track, with provisions for grade-level crossings similar to those at other points along the route.