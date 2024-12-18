Sandhya Theatre gets show cause notice post 'Pushpa 2' stampede

HYDERABAD: Sandhya Theatre, a landmark for film enthusiasts in Hyderabad with over 40 years of history and a seating capacity of 2,520, has received a show cause notice from Hyderabad police following a tragic incident during the premiere of Pushpa 2 on December 4. The event resulted in the death of a woman, Mogudampalli Revathi, 30, and left her 9-year-old son, Sri Tej, in critical condition.

In a notice dated December 12, the police raised 11 lapses against Renuka, the owner of Sandhya Theatre, questioning why the theatre’s license should not be revoked. The management has been directed to respond by December 22, failing which authorities would pass orders without further notice.

The police also noted that actor Allu Arjun’s security team pushed the crowd, worsening the chaos. The stampede-like situation led to suffocation, claiming Revathi’s life and severely injuring her son.

A police official confirmed to TNIE that a custody petition had been filed in Nampally court against one of the theatre’s owners, M Sandeep.

Located at RTC X Roads, Sandhya Theatre has been a popular venue for Telugu cinema lovers for decades. Fans flock to the theatre to experience the euphoria of commercial films. Actor Allu Arjun has visited the venue over 30 times in the past 20 years, underscoring its iconic status in the film community.

Lapses notices