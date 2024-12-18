Sandhya Theatre stampede caused damage to victim’s brain, says Hyderabad top cop

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand on Tuesday disclosed that 8-year-old Sri Tej, who is undergoing treatment at KIMS, suffered from brain damage due to lack of oxygen during the stampede at the Sandhya Theatre on December 4 that claimed the life of his mother M Revathi.

Anand, speaking to the media after visiting the hospital on Tuesday to enquire about the health condition of Sri Tej, made it clear that the boy was still under treatment. He said that the doctors informed him that the boy was on ventilator support and that treatment is likely to be prolonged.

“There are some signs of activity in the brain. Because his brain was damaged due to lack of oxygen supply during the stampede, the doctors have opined that it will be a long haul for the brain to develop the capacity to analyse signals,” the city police commissioner revealed.

‘Neuro condition ‘totally impacted’

The Hyderabad CP added that the boy’s neurological condition “is totally impacted”. The city police chief said that the government is bearing the treatment costs.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Dr Christina Z Chongthu said that the government is monitoring the health condition of Sri Teja regularly. “We are hopeful of his speedy recovery,” she said.

A bulletin released by KIMS said: “Sri Tej continues to remain in PICU needing mechanical ventilation with minimal support of oxygen and pressures. His fever is reducing and his vital parameters are stable. In view of static neurological status, tracheostomy is being planned to facilitate weaning from the ventilator”.