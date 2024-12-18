Telangana CM Revanth Reddy demands JPC on Adani issue, alleges Modi protecting his friend

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no choice but to send his "friend" Gautam Adani to either an American jail or Tihar jail over alleged financial irregularities.

He accused the Prime Minister of shielding Adani by refusing to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the matter. The Chief Minister made these remarks while addressing a protest demonstration outside Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad.

The protest, led by the Chief Minister along with his ministerial colleagues, MLAs, MLCs, and hundreds of supporters, demanded a JPC probe into the alleged financial irregularities involving the Adani Group. The massive rally culminated outside Raj Bhavan after the Telangana Assembly was adjourned until 3 PM on Wednesday.

Speaking at the protest rally, the Chief Minister said, “I had no other option but to participate in the protest rally despite holding the Chief Minister’s post, as the Narendra Modi-led Central government is not taking any action. It is the role of any person holding higher positions to protect public money. I will continue to stage protests in the best interest of protecting people’s money, regardless of holding any position.”