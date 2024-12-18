Telangana CM Revanth Reddy demands JPC on Adani issue, alleges Modi protecting his friend

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no choice but to send his "friend" Gautam Adani to either an American jail or Tihar jail over alleged financial irregularities.
He accused the Prime Minister of shielding Adani by refusing to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the matter. The Chief Minister made these remarks while addressing a protest demonstration outside Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad.
The protest, led by the Chief Minister along with his ministerial colleagues, MLAs, MLCs, and hundreds of supporters, demanded a JPC probe into the alleged financial irregularities involving the Adani Group. The massive rally culminated outside Raj Bhavan after the Telangana Assembly was adjourned until 3 PM on Wednesday.
Speaking at the protest rally, the Chief Minister said, “I had no other option but to participate in the protest rally despite holding the Chief Minister’s post, as the Narendra Modi-led Central government is not taking any action. It is the role of any person holding higher positions to protect public money. I will continue to stage protests in the best interest of protecting people’s money, regardless of holding any position.”
It is pertinent to note that USA prosecutors recently indicted Gautam Adani for his alleged role in a 265 million dollar scheme to bribe Indian officials.
During his speech, Revanth Reddy accused both BRS supremo K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Modi of being "two sides of the same coin".
He demanded that BRS legislators clarify their stance on the Adani issue during the ongoing Winter Session of the Telangana State Legislature. He alleged that the BRS and BJP had agreed to shield BRS leaders from arrest.
Referring indirectly to the alleged involvement of BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao in the Formula E Race scandal, the Chief Minister stated, “The BRS will not demand Adani’s arrest because the Prime Minister would ensure the arrest of BRS leaders if they act otherwise.”
Revanth Reddy further added, “The Congress government is ready to discuss the Adani issue in the Assembly, if the BRS demands it, and pass a resolution urging the Centre to constitute a JPC.”
The protest rally was seen as a strong message from the Telangana Congress government, emphasising their stance against alleged financial irregularities and their commitment to protecting public money.