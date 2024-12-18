Telangana: Five students fall ill, excessive snacking blamed

ADILABAD: Five students of the Chincholi minority residential school were hospitalised after exhibiting symptoms of food poisoning late on Monday. However, Nirmal Collector Abhilasha Abhinav refuted any claims of food poisoning after consuming dinner at the school.

As per reports, 20 students experienced stomach aches and vomiting after having their meal on Monday night. While most of them were treated at the school health centre, five students were taken to the government hospital in Nirmal. Doctors said all of them are in stable condition.

An inquiry by the regional coordinator revealed that the five students showing symptoms of food poisoning had excessively consumed snacks and fast food on Monday evening.

Officials visit hostel

A team of officials inspected the hostel on Tuesday and confirmed that no food poisoning had occurred. They also visited the students receiving treatment at the hospital to assess their health.

In a release, the collector said the students’ illness was not due to food poisoning and urged people not to believe rumours or false propaganda regarding the matter.