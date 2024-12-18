Tourism policy aims to attract Rs 15K crore investments, create 3L jobs in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Legislative Assembly on Tuesday approved the state’s first-ever tourism policy — Telangana Tourism Policy 2025-30 — a comprehensive framework to attract investments, create employment and increase the state GDP, while facilitating ‘safe tourism’.

Introducing the tourism policy in the Assembly, Tourism & Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said that the tourism sector was grossly neglected in the last 10 years. He also noted that the tourism sector witnessed losses during the last 10 years.

The tourism policy is also aimed creating infrastructure like tourist attraction projects close to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, dry ports along the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR), shopping facilities, river based tourism, and creating Special Tourism Areas (STAs).

The Telangana Tourism Policy 2025-30 is designed to provide necessary impetus to tourism infrastructure development with strategic concessions and incentives to significantly accelerate the establishment of new tourism projects. It is expected to promote Telangana as one among the top tourist destinations across the globe with effective branding strategies, capacity-building and institutional mechanisms, reads the policy document.

The government also proposes to establish the State Tourism Promotion Board (STPB), Empowered Committee (EC), State Tourism Promotion Committee (STPC), Destination Management Organisations (DMOs), and special frameworks for the implementation of tourism policy.