HYDERABAD: Fulfilling one of its key pre-poll promises, the Congress government on Wednesday introduced The Telangana Bhu Bharati (Record of Rights in Land) Bill, 2024, proposing to replace the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Act, 2020.

The Bill proposes to rename Dharani portal with “RoR portal or Bhu Bharati”. In the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections, the Congress had vowed to bring reforms in land legislation and “throw Dharani — the land records management system — into the Bay of Bengal”.

In the Bill, the state government has proposed many land reforms, learning from the shortcomings of the existing law.

The Bill has provisions to establish tribunals, appellate and revisional authority. It also has provisions for the “occupants” column, which was removed by the previous government, resulting in chaos. The Bill also has provisions for village level revenue officers and manually storing the revenue records. The Bill also empowers revenue mandal, district officers — MROs and RDOs — to address the grievances.

Tabling the Bill, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said: “Our leader Rahul Gandhi has promised to throw Dharani portal in Bay of Bengal in the election campaign. People believed in our promise, and voted us to power. Staying true to the vow, under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and our MLAs, we have submerged Dharani in the Bay of Bengal, and are bringing Bhu Bharati.”

Ridiculing the previous regime, Srinivasa Reddy said that the Act the Bill proposes to replace (Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Act, 2020) was drafted behind closed doors, and it affected human relations and increased the gap between family members.

The minister said that even BRS legislators have confided in him about the ordeals faced by those using Dharani portal. He noted that lakhs of Sada Bainama applications were lying unaddressed and courts had pointed out that there was no provision to address this issue.