HYDRAA to demolish illegal commercial buildings within Full Tank Level zones

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath clarified that the agency would not demolish structures whose permissions were granted before July this year. Houses constructed without permission but completed and occupied by July will also remain unaffected, subject to verification via Google Earth and on-site inspections, he added.

However, HYDRAA will demolish commercial and business buildings, such as N Convention, constructed without permits if they fall within the Full Tank Level (FTL) of water bodies, regardless of their construction date, Ranganath said. Structures with revoked permits are deemed illegal, and if construction continues after July 2024 — even for residential properties — they will face demolition. Examples include Kathwa Cheruvu, Mallampet and Ameenpur.

The HYDRAA chief condemned the actions of land grabbers who misuse public sentiment to advance personal agendas. He cited demolitions in Chintal Cheruvu, Gajularamaram and Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur as examples of illegal constructions targeted for removal. Any structure, irrespective of type, will be demolished if mandated by court orders, as in the case of under-construction apartments in Errakunta, Nizampet, he added.

Ranganath said that HYDRAA would demolish all structures falling within the FTL of lakes established after July 19, 2024, whether permitted or not. Officials responsible for issuing such permits will also be held accountable, he said, adding that the agency has already begun transparently marking the FTL boundaries of lakes in Hyderabad and will soon complete this process.

Commercial structures without permits, such as farmhouses, resorts, and buildings like N Convention, within the FTL will also face demolition. Following demolitions, HYDRAA prioritises the utilisation of reclaimed land for public welfare, he emphasised.