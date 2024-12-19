KTR challenges Revanth to debate Formula-E race allegations in Assembly

HYDERABAD: Reiterating that there were no irregularities in conducting the Formula-E race in Hyderabad, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday asked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to initiate a debate on the matter during the ongoing session of the state Legislative Assembly.

In an open letter to the chief minister, the former Municipal Administration minister wrote, “Once again, I reiterate that there were no irregularities or corruption in the Formula-E race issue. This event, which brought goodwill to the state and Hyderabad city, was sacrificed purely due to your political vendetta. A detailed discussion in the Assembly will reveal the truth to everyone.”

Saying that the people have the right to know the truth, Rama Rao wrote: “Let us present all the facts in detail to the people of Telangana through the Assembly platform. Since the Assembly session is ongoing, you can schedule this discussion on a day of your convenience.”

It may be recalled here that after the Governor’s assent, the state government has wrote to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to register a case against Rama Rao.