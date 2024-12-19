Revanth has no moral right to talk about Adani: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Ridiculing the “Chalo Raj Bhavan” protest staged by the Congress here on Wednesday, Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has no moral right to speak on Adani issue.

Speaking to the media in new Delhi, he asked the CM to explain as to why he has sought `100 crore funds from the Adani Group for the Young India Skill University if he doubted the integrity of its founder-chairman.

“Rahul Gandhi or Revanth Reddy should explain why the Union government should take action against Adani? What evidence they have (to seek action)? The Congress leaders are speaking in frustration as they are losing elections regularly in various states,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kishan asked Revanth to explain why he is not taking any action against his predecessor and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao over corruption allegations.

Stating that Revanth and Chandrasekhar Rao are two sides of the same coin, he said: “Whatever BRS says, the Congress repeating it. Both are friendly parties. There is no difference between these two parties — family rule, looting and betraying people. The two parties’ ideologies are the same... they effect defections.”

“While KCR’s government led the state into a deep debt trap, Revanth dispensation further damaged the Telangana’s financial situation. The previous government took `7.5 lakh crore loans, the present government has taken `80,000 crore loans in just one year,” he added.