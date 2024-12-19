Student left paralysed after suspected anti-rabies vaccine overdose; mother demands justice

KHAMMAM: Samudra Laxmi Bhavani Keerthi, a class X student, was left paralysed for a suspected overdose of anti-rabies vaccine after she was bitten by rodents 15 times between March and November.

On Wednesday, her mother, Samudra Bindu, expressed dismay over the alleged negligence of the school administration and said it was difficult for her to see Laxmi in pain.

“I have a very active daughter and she does karate. She is a good dancer and besides she is also good at her studies. But now seeing her bedridden is very difficult for me to witness,” said she. The mother demanded justice from the government and action against those responsible for her daughter’s situation.

Bindu said she has hopes that Laxmi will grow up and take care of her like her husband who died years ago due to a health ailment. “I have completed MCom and I believe in justice,” she said.

“When joining the school in class 5, we submitted a fitness certificate to the school staff. But now the school is not giving my daughter an entry, stating that she has health issues,” Bindu said urging the government to ensure her daughter recuperates from the condition.

“If the school administration is not responsible for my daughter’s condition why have they deployed security in large numbers just to obstruct me,” the mother said.

Undavalli Krishnaveni, founder of Undavalli Seva Samithi said the school administration is misleading the officials and hiding facts. On the other hand, Judge Chandrasekhar also visited the school to collect information about the incident.