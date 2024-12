HYDERABAD: The Nampally court on Wednesday granted bail to former BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy and 24 others in the Lagcherla attack case. The court heard the arguments on the bail petitioners for two days and pronounced its orders.

The former MLA is an accused in the attack on government officials, including Vikarabad district collector, on November 11.

The court ordered Narender Reddy to deposit two sureties of Rs 50,000 each and the other accused Rs 20,000 each.

The former MLA was arrested on November 13. The remand report says that he confessed to frequently contacting main accused B Suresh over phone for information on the execution of their “conspiracy”.

The remand report also says that he confessed to conspiring to destabilise the government and gain political mileage as per the directions of BRS working president KT Rama Rao and others.

A police official told TNIE that over 35 people linked to the case have been arrested.

During the arguments, the Public Prosecutor showed some photos and video clips of the attack to the court and also submitted the WhatsApp chats between Narender Reddy and other accused as well as history of phone conversations to the court.

The advocates appearing for the petitioners told the court that Narender Reddy was not present at the spot when the attack took place and that he was implicated in this case.

HC grants anticipatory bail to farmers

Meanwhile, Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to several farmers in the Lagcherla case.

The petitioners — Pathlavath Gopal Nayak, Pathlavath Vijay, Pathlavath Sevya Nayak, Ramu Nayak, Pathlavath Prathap, Pathlavath Laxmamma and Kavali Shekar — were granted relief subject on the condition that they execute a personal bond of `10,000 each, along with two sureties of the same amount.

The petitioners were also directed to appear before the IO at Bomraspet police station in Vikarabad district every Monday between 10 am and 5 pm to cooperate with the ongoing investigation and not influence any witnesses connected to the case.

