Telangana HC rejects BJP MP Arvind's plea to quash FIRs over derogatory remarks against KCR

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed three criminal petitions filed by BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind seeking quashing of three FIRs lodged against him for allegedly using derogatory and unparliamentary language against the former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The court ruled that Arvind must face trial in connection with the cases registered at Banjara Hills police station (Crime Nos. 4/2022 and 5/2022) and Abids Police Station (CC. No. 387/2023).

However, Justice Lakshman granted partial relief to the MP by dispensing with his personal appearance before the trial court except when summoned.

The cases stem from complaints alleging that Arvind made defamatory, derogatory, demeaning and abusive remarks toward the then chief minister during press conferences on November 8, 2021 and July 14, 2022.

Among the statements attributed to Arvind were phrases in Telugu including “Nichudiga Digajaripoyadu,” “Vedava,” “Tagubothada,” and “KCR burra lo penda unadhi,” among other remarks.

The complaints also noted comments from another press conference where the MP reportedly called the former chief minister a “third-rated liar,” “notorious criminal,” and “useless fellow,” and made additional offensive statements.

The complainants — BRS activists — stated that such language insulted the dignity and prestige of the chief minister and contributed to escalating tensions and hatred among political parties and communities.

Justice Lakshman refused to quash the FIRs, affirming that the allegations warranted trial under Sections 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity or hatred between classes), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

The Special Judicial First Class Magistrate Court for Excise in Hyderabad will be hearing the case.