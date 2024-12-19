Telangana signs MoU with ITServe Alliance to create 30,000 IT jobs in Tier-II, III cities

HYDERABAD: To support inclusive growth and regional development, the state government on Wednesday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ITServe Alliance, a leading association of IT companies in the US, with an aim to generate 30,000 IT jobs in Tier-II and III cities and towns.

According to a release, the MoU was signed between IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and Jagadeesh Mosali, national president of ITServe Alliance. It focuses on fostering the establishment of IT and related industries in cities like Mahbubnagar, Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nizamabad and other emerging cities or towns.

The MoU also places emphasis on workforce development, focusing on upskilling and reskilling initiatives to create a strong pool of industry-ready talent within local communities. Under the partnership, the state government will support ITServe member companies in setting up operations in smaller cities, the release said, adding that the ITServe Alliance will work with its extensive network of member companies to drive growth in these towns or cities by creating a robust IT ecosystem and creating employment opportunities in the IT sector.

The state government also agreed to allocate land in Hyderabad’s Financial District for the construction of an office building for ITServe.

In attendance were Jayesh Ranjan, special chief secretary, Industries & Commerce and IT departments; Sai Krishna, advisor to the IT minister; Sreekant Lanka, chief strategy officer, ITEC department; Raghu Chittimalla, governing board member, ITServe Alliance; Radha Alla, advisory director, ITServe Alliance; Viswa Kandi, startup cube chair, ITServe Alliance; and Sudhakar Peram, national president board 2012, ITServe Alliance.