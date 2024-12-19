Telangana to award overseas scholarships to 1,310 students for 2024-25: Seethakka

HYDERABAD: Panchayati Raj & Rural Development Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka on Wednesday informed the Assembly that the government has received 3,480 applications for overseas scholarships for 2024-25. Of this, 1,310 students will be selected for the scholarships, for which document verification is under progress and all the eligible candidates will be provided scholarships soon.

Replying to a question raised by BRS MLA KP Vivekananda and others during the Question Hour, the Congress government is committed to implementing the Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship Scheme for SC, ST, BC and minority community students. “This government will continue to help the students from poor and weaker sections to pursue higher education abroad,” she said.

“The government has so far paid Rs 140.74 crore to students under the Overseas Scholarships scheme and Rs 104 crore to paid in the coming days. The deadline is March, 2025. We will complete the selection process and make payments by the end of this December,” she said.

Seethakka also informed the House that as many as 8,723 availed the Overseas Scholarship Scheme benefits and that the government has released Rs 1,396.26 crore till date.

Seethakka, meanwhile, blamed the previous BRS government for not clearing the arrears, leading to students facing hardships. “During your rule, a student named Lavanya ended her life by suicide in Mahbubnagar. She left a letter saying that she was ending her life because she could not pay the fees,” she asked the BRS MLAs.