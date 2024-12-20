Cancel ORR tenders before probing the case: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that he would take legal recourse and fight the case in a democratic and peaceful manner.

“The separate Telangana movement was conducted in a peaceful manner. Likewise, peaceful protests will be conducted now. As it is a political case, we will face it politically,” Rama Rao told reporters.

He also demanded that the state government cancel the tenders of ORR before investigate the case.

Stating that there was no corruption in the Formula E race, Rama Rao wondered why the ACB registered the case in the first place.

He said that if the case was registered against him for the alleged ‘undue advantage’, then the government should also register a case against Formula E race for receiving the same. When there was no corruption how ACB come into the picture, he wondered and added that everything was on paper and there were no irregularities.

“Anti-Corruption Bureau has no right to be a part of this investigation because there is no corruption. We will face this case legally and politically”, Rama Rao said.

‘CM should be booked for damaging Hyd’s reputation’

“If at all a case had to be registered, it should be registered against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Because Revanth Reddy was responsible for the cancellation of Formula E race and damaged the reputation of not only Hyderabad but also the country,” he said.