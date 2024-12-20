Cancel ORR tenders before probing the case: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that he would take legal recourse and fight the case in a democratic and peaceful manner.
“The separate Telangana movement was conducted in a peaceful manner. Likewise, peaceful protests will be conducted now. As it is a political case, we will face it politically,” Rama Rao told reporters.
He also demanded that the state government cancel the tenders of ORR before investigate the case.
Stating that there was no corruption in the Formula E race, Rama Rao wondered why the ACB registered the case in the first place.
He said that if the case was registered against him for the alleged ‘undue advantage’, then the government should also register a case against Formula E race for receiving the same. When there was no corruption how ACB come into the picture, he wondered and added that everything was on paper and there were no irregularities.
“Anti-Corruption Bureau has no right to be a part of this investigation because there is no corruption. We will face this case legally and politically”, Rama Rao said.
‘CM should be booked for damaging Hyd’s reputation’
“If at all a case had to be registered, it should be registered against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Because Revanth Reddy was responsible for the cancellation of Formula E race and damaged the reputation of not only Hyderabad but also the country,” he said.
Rama Rao told Revanth Reddy there was no confusion and there was no case.
“It was the handiwork of Revanth Reddy,” he alleged and added that the CM was after him as the BRS was questioning corruption in Amurt, Musi and other scams.
The Kodangal land acquisition for Adani’s plant was exposed by the BRS at Delhi level and that was why the Revanth Reddy government was after the BRS, he alleged.
“Whatever Revanth Reddy wants to do, let him do it. I have not committed any mistake. I am confident,” he said.
Rama Rao reiterated his demanded for a debate in the State Legislative Assembly on Formula E Race.
He said that Formula E was brought to the city to encourage automobile industry and e-vehicles.
The BRS leader recalled that even Uttar Pradesh government spent `1,600 crore for F1 race in the past. He recalled that during the Formula E, several companies announced investments. The idea behind the Formula E race was to develop mobility valley around the city, he said.
Rama Rao said that even Nelson report stated that Hyderabad benefitted Rs 700 crore after conducting the race.
Meanwhile, Rama Rao alleged: “CM Revanth met Formula E Co-Founder Albert Longo on December 13, 2024. But he did not disclose the details.”