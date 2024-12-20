Catch a monkey, take Rs 850: Karimnagar mayor at anti-simian drive launch

KARIMNAGAR: In an effort to control the monkey menace in Karimnagar, residents have photos of langur affixed on their house gates and walls to ward off the monkeys. Some have installed iron grills to prevent them from entering their houses.

For the last two years, there has been a rampant increase in the population of monkeys. The animals are creating chaos by attacking people at their houses and during functions. It may be recalled that a few months ago a woman died in Hanuman Nagar, fearing an attack after a pack of monkeys entered her house.

Karimnagar, once upon a time surrounded by massive hillocks, the natural habitat of monkeys is affected due to rampant quarry operations. As a result, the monkeys’ habitation was disturbed. P Sravanti, a resident of Tirumal Nagar told TNIE, “Colony people are relieved after the langur photos were affixed”. People are requesting the municipal authorities to take permanent steps against monkey menace.

To bring the monkey menace under control the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) has given a contract to an agency to catch monkeys. Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao said that MCK is paying `850 per monkey catch. A budget of five lakh was also allocated for the same purpose.