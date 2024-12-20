Harish showed wrong debt position to obtain loans beyond FRBM limit: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka accused former finance minister T Harish Rao of showing wrong debt position of the state in Budgets presented by him during the BRS regime with a view to obtain more loans, beyond the permissible limit under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act.

“How many more loans you needed to quench your thirst, Harish Rao!” Vikramarka asked during a short discussion on “Outstanding Liabilities of the State” in the Assembly on Thursday.

Vikramarka, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that Harish Rao, while presenting the Budget, had shown just 5% risk weight against a loan obtained from the Fisheries Corporation but the state’s liability was 100%. “Budget presented by Harish Rao had just Rs 38,807 crore loan guarantees, whereas the previous Budget presented by K Chandrasekhar Rao showed Rs 1,35,282 crore loan guarantees,” he said.

“Did Harish pay off around Rs 1 lakh debt in a year. No, he didn’t. He just played with the figures. He showed guarantees to a minimal extent using a term ‘tentative risk weighted outstanding guarantee’ amount, which neither his predecessors nor successors used with a view to obtain more loans,” he said.

Vikramarka said that he had shown the actual debt position of Rs 1,20,944 crores in his Budget document. The Congress government availed FRBM loans to the tune of Rs 52,118 crore, paid Rs 17,019 crore towards principal amount and Rs 26,298 crore towards interest.