NGO seeks speedy disposal of cases against MPs, MLAs

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Thursday refused to grant, for now, anticipatory bail to veteran actor Manchu Mohan Babu in an attempt to murder case.

Reserving his orders for December 23, the judge directed counsel representing the petitioner and the Additional Public Prosecutor to file affidavits supporting their arguments.

The case pertains to an alleged attack on TV journalist Ranjith Kumar, who was struck on the head with a microphone by Mohan Babu. The incident occurred during a heated confrontation between Mohan Babu and his younger son, actor Manchu Manoj, near the senior actor’s residence in Jalpally.

Ranjith Kumar, who was covering the altercation, sustained injuries near his ear and eye, as confirmed by medical reports. The incident has been registered as an attempt to murder case at the Pahadi Shareef police station.

In the aftermath of the attack, Mohan Babu reportedly visited the hospital where the journalist was receiving treatment and apologised for his actions.

During the hearing, the court sought clarity on claims regarding Mohan Babu’s whereabouts, specifically allegations that he may have fled to Dubai following the incident. Justice Lakshman instructed both parties to submit affidavits addressing these allegations.