Now, tiger pugmarks seen in Bayyaram of Manugur forest

KHAMMAM: Forest officials identified pugmarks in Bayyaram of Manugur forest division in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Thursday. They informed the higher officials and alerted the public to remain cautious.

“We have alerted the public, farmers and cattle guards in the Bayyaram forest range where the tiger is reported to be moving,” said forest divisional officer Maqsood, adding that CCTV cameras have been installed to observe the tiger movement. He said the duty was not to harm the feline but to protect the humans and other animals in the area.

The officer said the tiger entered the forest range from Eturnagaram and may go to Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, the villagers are petrified, fearing that the tiger might attack the cattle or humans in the area. The officials have advised them not to go alone in the forest, especially at night.