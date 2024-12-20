Snakebite hospitalises two Gurukul students in Jagtial

JAGTIAL : Two Grade-8 students from Peddapur Gurukul residential school in Metpalli mandal were reportedly bitten by snakes within 24 hours. The students were rushed to the government area hospital in Korutla town, where they were administered anti-venom injections.

Akhil was bitten on Wednesday night, while another student, Yashwith, was attacked on Thursday morning. Doctors confirmed that both students are safe and out of danger. DMHO K Pramod informed TNIE that the victims are under observation and will be discharged on Friday.

The incident has sparked fear among the school’s students. Concerned parents rushed to the school and staged a protest, demanding the institution be relocated to a safer environment.

“Suspending staff is not a solution. Two students have died earlier, and now two others are undergoing treatment. The district administration must find a permanent solution,” said a parent, Srinivas.

Another parent, Saritha, stated: “There is no proper medical facility for children in the school. When I heard about the incident, I was panicking over my child’s safety.”

District Collector B Satya Prasad visited the school on Thursday. He assured parents and students that the government would implement measures to enhance safety. The collector directed authorities to maintain clean and hygienic surroundings, clear bushes regularly, and deploy snake catchers on the premises.

Third such incident

This is the third such incident at Peddapur Gurukul Residential School. On August 9, a Grade 6 student, Anirudh, died after severe stomach pain, while two others, Mokshith and Hemant Yadav, were hospitalised with similar complaints. Earlier, on July 27, a Grade 8 student, Ghana Aditya, died due to suspected epileptic fits.

During a subsequent sanitation drive, numerous snakes were discovered on the school premises, raising concerns over safety on the campus.