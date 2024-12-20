Telangana HC reserves orders on ICAI plea against Vijaysai Reddy

The Telangana High Court has reserved orders on a writ appeal filed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) challenging the decision of a single judge to grant relief to YSR Congress MP V Vijaysai Reddy in disciplinary proceedings initiated against him by ICAI’s disciplinary directorate.

Vijaysai Reddy, a practising chartered accountant, had filed a writ petition contending that the disciplinary proceedings were arbitrary, violated principles of natural justice, and contravened the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949. The single judge ruled in his favour, effectively halting the disciplinary inquiry.

In response, ICAI, represented by its president, disciplinary directorate, and disciplinary committee, filed the writ appeal, arguing that the single judge’s order was flawed on multiple grounds. The institute contended that Vijaysai Reddy’s writ petition under Article 226 of the Constitution was both factually and legally unsustainable, given the availability of alternative remedies under the Chartered Accountants Act.

The ICAI also questioned the territorial jurisdiction of the Telangana High Court, noting that Vijaysai Reddy has been a member of the ICAI Chennai Chapter since 1997, with all official correspondence directed to his Chennai office. Citing Supreme Court precedents, the institute argued that the Telangana High Court lacked the authority to hear the matter and claimed that the single judge’s order disregarded established judicial precedents.

According to the ICAI, allowing judicial intervention at this stage sets a concerning precedent that disrupts statutory processes.

After the arguments concluded, the bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao reserved its orders.