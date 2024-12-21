Akbaruddin Owaisi slams BRS for obstructing Assembly proceedings

HYDERABAD: AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Friday slammed BRS MLAs for obstructing the Assembly proceedings and for not allowing the House to discuss people’s problems.

Stating that the chaos in the Assembly was a reflection of 10-year governance of the BRS, Akbar said that one family (an obvious reference to the former CM KCR’s family) seems to be more important than the people of Telangana.

‘’People have elected us. They sent us to the House to discuss their problems and find ways to resolve those issues, not to create ruckus. Today they are agitating for the sake of one family. Should the issues of one family be prioritised in the Assembly’’, he wondered.

The legislator from Chandrayanagutta described the 10-year rule of the BRS as a ‘’trash governance “.

“What happened today in the Assembly is proof of BRS culture. Is this what former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao taught the BRS leaders? It’s a black day in the history of Assembly,” he said.

Alleging that there were irregularities in Dharani, he said that the integrated land records management system was introduced for the benefit of Chandrasekhar Rao’s family.

Strongly objecting to the obstruction of the debate on the Bhu Bharati Bill, he urged the Speaker to suspend the BRS MLAs who are creating chaos in the Assembly.