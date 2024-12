HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday told the Legislative Assembly that Dharani portal — the integrated land revenue records management system introduced by the BRS regime — was handled by private firms which were given complete access to sensitive information such as land transaction bank accounts and Aadhaar, and also to people involved in criminal cases and to some who operated from tax havens like Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands.

“None of the individuals who maintained the Dharani portal were Indians. These people were involved in criminal cases in other countries, and the sensitive data of Telangana farmers was in their hand,” the chief minister said during a discussion on The Telangana Bhu Bharati (Record of Rights in Land) Bill, 2024. He said that Dharani was handled by not just one foreign country, but many including tax havens.

Accusing the BRS of creating a ruckus in the House to avoid a discussion on Bhu Bharati Bill which is aimed at addressing the land woes of the people, the chief minister said that he was ready to discuss and debate the Formula-E race case “anywhere”, including the BRS office.

“To understand the gravity of this crime, one needs to study all the (criminal) laws. As the trust of people was breached and they were betrayed, the people should think about what kind of investigation should be conducted,” he said.