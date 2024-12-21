ED seizes Rs 6.15 crore in Hyderabad after raids on property firms linked to fraud

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Enforcement Hyderabad Zonal unit conducted searches at two premises in Hyderabad related to M/s CSK Realtors Ltd, M/s Singh Mansions Pvt Ltd, Suresh Kr Agarwal and Rakshit Agarwal on Thursday under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

According to ED sources, the searches at the premises of Suresh Kr Agarwal and Rakshit Agarwal led to seizure of jewellery and bullion valued at Rs 5.42 crore and unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 72.75 lakh. The total value of seized property amounted to approximately Rs 6.15 crore. Further, incriminating documents indicating suspicious and unaccounted cash transactions, property documents, etc., were seized.

The agency initiated investigation on the basis of several FIRs registered by Telangana police under IPC, 1860 against M/s SIVIPL, B. Lakshminarayan and others on the basis of complaints of investors/buyers of different projects undertaken by M/s SIVIPL and other group entities. M/s SIVIPL, Lakshminarayana and others allegedly collected huge amounts from prospective buyers of residential premises but failed to deliver flats or to refund their money.