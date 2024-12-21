Farmers in Telangana's Vikarabad resist land acquisition, refuse compensation offers

SANGAREDDY: Farmers of Lagcharla in Vikarabad district have asserted that they would not leave their lands despite being offered good compensation and employment.

On Friday, 17 of 27 farmers, arrested 35 days ago, were released on bail. About 40 farmers were held by the police in a case related to attacks on the district collector and other senior officials.

One of the main accused, Suresh, was unable to secure bail. Similarly, the remaining undertrial farmers remain captive at Charlapally Central Jail.

“We live with dignity and honour as respectable farmers. We were never put into jail. However, this is the first time, we were thrown into jail for resisting to give up our lands,” the released farmers said. They added, “The government is trying its best to grab our lands but we are not ready to surrender. We will take the final decision after consulting the villagers.”

Representatives of several organisations garlanded the farmers upon being released and raised slogans, demanding Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy release the remaining farmers and withdraw the cases.