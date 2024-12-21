IMD forecasts light rains in Telangana from December 25

HYDERABAD: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the state will experience light to moderate rains from December 25 at isolated places. The minimum temperatures are likely to surge by 3-4°C during the next three days.

According to the IMD, the well-marked low-pressure area over west-central & adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal persisted over the same region. The associated upper cyclonic circulation extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level and is likely to continue to move nearly northwards and concentrate into a depression over west-central Bay of Bengal during the next 12 hours.

Thereafter, it is likely to move northeastwards, maintaining the intensity of depression during the subsequent 24 hours, the department added.

The lowest minimum temperature in the state as of Friday was recorded in Adilabad at 5.7°C and the city minimum temperature was 12°C in Rajendranagar.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience a generally cloudy sky. Mist or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30°C and 20 °C respectively.

Surface winds are likely to be Northerlies/North-Easterlies with wind speeds around 02-06 kmph.