Jal Shakti Ministry adviser highlights flaws in Kaleshwaram project at inquiry

HYDERABAD: Jal Shakti Ministry adviser Vedire Sriram has alleged significant flaws in the construction of Kaleshwaram project, spanning from design to operation and maintenance.

Vedire Sriram, TJS president and MLC M Kodandaram and special chief secretary (Transport and Roads and Buildings) Vikas Raj deposed before the Commission of Inquiry on Kaleshwaram, headed by Justice PC Ghose.

Vedire Sriram stated that he collected information on Kaleshwaram from the Central Water Commission and other sources, submitting the details in his affidavit. He clarified that the affidavit was filed in a personal capacity. Highlighting quality issues, he noted that changes in barrage locations resulted in structural problems at Medigadda barrage. He further claimed that the project’s source was shifted from Tummadihatti to Medigadda for political reasons.

When asked about who was behind the Kaleshwaram project concept, Sriram attributed it to the then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He added that the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) also found that sufficient funds were not allocated for the maintaining Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages.

Meanwhile, Kodandaram sought some more time to submit some documents to the Commission. However, the Commission rejected the request.

The Commission said that Kodandaram failed to file the affidavit properly, even though the Commission gave him additional time. The Commission told Kodandram that if he submitted any further documents they would find a place in the dustbin.

Later, addressing reporters, Sriram said the NDSA’s final report would depend on the state government providing the required information. Kodandaram urged the government to utilise the canals constructed for the Pranahita-Chevella project, which involved an expenditure of `8,000 crore.