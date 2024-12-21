KT Rama Rao dismisses ACB FIR; slams CM Revanth Reddy over Formula-E allegations

HYDERABAD: Insisting that there was nothing wrong with the process and the allegations levelled against him were baseless, BRS working president KT Rama Rao responded to the FIR filed by the ACB in the Formula-E case by saying that Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar had acknowledged there were some irregularities but made it clear that there was no corruption involved.

In a chitchat with reporters in the Assembly lobbies on Friday, Rama Rao opined that some individuals were either misleading Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy or the latter was deliberately misleading the agencies regarding the case.

He insisted that the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) was empowered to spend funds for the city’s development and did not require government approval for every project.

Union government too encouraging TOT model

Rama Rao also called for an inquiry by a sitting judge into the leasing of the ORR, rejecting the idea of an inquiry by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which he alleged consists of officers working under the chief minister who also holds the home and MAUD portfolios.

Rama Rao stated that the Union government too is encouraging the Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) model, which is now being widely practised across the country. He said that the BRS government implemented the TOT model in the state with the funds to be used to waive farmer loans. The loan waiver was based on a report by a Cabinet sub-committee, the former minister said.

He questioned why Revanth Reddy, despite accusing the private company of benefiting from the lease, has not taken steps to cancel the agreement.

He recalled that the HMDA filed a defamation case against Revanth Reddy for his “baseless claims” of irregularities worth `1 lakh crore in the matter.

The BRS working president criticised the lack of decorum in the Assembly, alleging that ruling members threw water bottles and papers at opposition members. He also expressed disappointment over repeated references to the Speaker’s caste, terming it an attempt to undermine his dignity.