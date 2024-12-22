Christian organisations rival govt in education, health activities: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday praised the contributions of Christian organisations, stating that they provide quality education and health services on par with the government.

“Education is the key to economic development. Christian organisations are committed to providing health and education services to the poor across the country, including in remote areas,” the Chief Minister said during the grand Christmas celebrations organised by the state government at LB Stadium.

In his address, he described December as “the miracle month” and noted that Christmas is celebrated by the largest number of people worldwide.

“Jesus delivered the message, ‘Love others as you love yourself,’ which continues to inspire everyone,” Revanth said.

Highlighting the state’s commitment to religious harmony, the Chief Minister asserted that Telangana has no place for hatred or communalism. He assured the gathering that the state government will extend all support for the reconstruction and development of historical churches. “Telangana is a safe state for followers of all faiths,” he added.

The Chief Minister announced plans to create a dedicated action plan for the welfare and development of Dalit Christians and highlighted the welfare schemes already being implemented in the state.

Revanth urged the TPCC president to allocate a fair share of PCC committee posts to Christians.