I have understood the meaning of mother’s love: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: The CM explained how M Revathi entered the theatre holding her son’s hand and how she continued to hold it even after her death.

“The police commissioner showed the videos, how she entered the theatre holding her son’s hand, and how she continued to hold it even after her death. Watching these videos, I understood the true meaning of a mother’s love,” he said.

He said that he himself was monitoring the health condition of the hospitalised child. The CM also said that he has asked Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to visit the hospital, where the boy is undergoing treatment.