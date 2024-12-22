No more benefit shows at night, no ticket price hikes: Min Venkat Reddy

HYDERABAD: Minister for Roads and Building and Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Saturday disclosed that the state government would not give a permission to screen benefit shows at night, and there would not be any enhancement of ticket prices in the future.

The minister announced the state government’s policy in the Legislative Assembly in response to a query by AIMIM Legislative Party leader Akbaruddin Owaisi. The AIMIM MLA raised the tragic stampede during the premiere of Pushpa 2 at the Sandhya Theatre, in which a woman breathed her last and her son is battling for his life.

The Cinematography minister said that the government was taking care of the treatment of the child, who is currently on ventilator support. Venkat Reddy also disclosed that he would extend financial aid to the child’s family from his personal capacity.

Later in the day, Venkat Reddy visited the private hospital where the boy, M Sri Tej, is undergoing treatment and handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh on behalf of the Komatireddy Prateek Reddy Foundation.

Sri Tej taken off ventilator support

HYDERABAD: M Sri Tej, the eight-year old Sandhya Theatre stampede victim, is showing signs of improvement and has been taken off ventilator support, according to a medical bulletin released by the doctors at KIMS. Dr Chetan R Mundada and Dr Vishnu Tej Pudi say in the bulletin: “Sri Tej is maintaining his vital parameters well on his own without any external support of oxygen or inotropes.

He continues to tolerate nasogastric feeds well. He had recurrence of intermittent fever spikes for which some investigations have been sent. His neurological condition is static”. The boy will continue to remain under observation at KIMS.