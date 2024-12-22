Praying that God saves Telangana and its people: BRS leader Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Expressing serious displeasure over the conduct of the Legislative Assembly proceedings, BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao said that he was praying to God to save the state and its people.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday after the Assembly was adjourned sine die, Harish alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy came to power by uttering lies and was ruling the state by telling untruths.

Harish pointed out that even after a lengthy debate, the chief minister did not announce when Rythu Bharosa would be given and the amount to be paid to each farmer. “The chief minister did not clarify on the complete waiver of crop loans,” the former minister stated, accusing the Congress government of dishing out wrong figures on the state’s debts.

Recalling that he announced that he would quit politics if the crop loans were waived by August 15, the BRS leader said: “But the government failed to waive crop loans completely even as of date. Though 11 km SLBC tunnel works were completed in BRS rule, the chief minister said not even a single km of work was completed.” He blamed the 50-year-rule of Congress for the pollution of the Musi. The BRS constructed sewerage treatment plants by spending Rs 4,000 crore, he said.

The former finance minister, said that the total debts raised by the BRS government were Rs 4.17 lakh crore. “The report released by the Congress government said that 20.30 lakh acres of ayacut under Kaleshwaram project got water. Would it have been possible for the state government to prepare plans to divert 20 tmcft water to Hyderabad if there was no Kaleshwaram project?” he asked.

Harish alleged that the state government did not pay Rs 7,500 crore Rythu Bandhu amounts to Kharif crops, did not pay Rs 2,500 fee reimbursement amounts and Rs 2,000 crore to Asara pensioners.

He alleged that the crop loan waiver was partial, as the farmers paid the interests. “I am ready for a debate on the interests on crop loans with either Revanth Reddy, Dy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka or Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao,” Harish asserted.