Telangana man rapes minor, saved by cops from mob

ADILABAD: Tension prevailed for some time in Gudihatnoor mandal headquarter on Saturday after a man, identified as Poshetty, allegedly kidnapped a minor girl and raped her in his house around 3 pm in the afternoon.

Upon information, the family members of the girl and the villagers surrounded the house, rescued her from the house and set it on fire.

Alerted to the developments, the police rushed to the spot, rescued Poshetty and tried to disperse the crowd. However, the mob attacked the police vehicles, damaging two of them, and demanded that he be handed over to them. During the melee, the villagers pelted stones, leaving Echoda C-I Bhumesh and the sub-inspector injured.

The police however, shifted an unconscious Poshetty to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment. The injured cops too received treatment at the hospital.

Utnoor DSP Ch. Nagender told TNIE that the situation was now under control.