Arvind asks CM Revanth to allocate land for Navodaya schools

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind, along with Jagtial MLA Dr M Sanjay Kumar, on Sunday met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence and made representation on several issues related to his Lok Sabha constituency. Stating that the Centre recently announced its decision to sanction two Navodaya schools — one each in Nizamabad and Jagityal districts, he urged the state government to allocate 20 acres each for establishing these two institutions.

Recalling that the Union government had sanctioned a Kendriya Vidyala to Jagtial district, he asked the state government to identify a suitable land for establishing the school.

Referring to railway works in his segment, he said that the Ministry of Railways has taken up the Madhavanagar railway over bridge with the Centre and state required to contribute equally for the project while another ROB was to be constructed with central funds. “The Union government released funds but the previous BRS government diverted funds to other works. Contractors are also facing hardships due to non-clearance bills.” he said.

“The state government should cleared all the bills and take steps to complete the pending works,” he added.

Arvind, meanwhile, claimed that the chief minister has reacted positively to all his requests.