Congress government committed to making education accessible to all: Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday reiterated that the Congress government is committed to making quality education accessible to all sections of society.

Addressing the alumni meeting of Dr BR Ambedkar Educational Institutions in Baghlingampally, he said there is a need for government-driven initiatives to uplift disadvantaged groups and address long-standing gaps in the education system.

Accusing the previous BRS regime of neglecting the education sector, he said: “They did not recruit a single teacher in 10 years. Within six months of coming to power, we recruited 11,000 teachers and facilitated promotions and transfers. We have also appointed full-time vice chancellors for all universities,” he said.

Uttam also accused the BRS of “weakening” the fee reimbursement scheme. “The BRS failed to clear over Rs 5,197 crore dues, forcing many private colleges to shut down. The Congress government, under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, is working to resolve this problem in a phased manner,” he added.

Lauding Dr BR Ambedkar Educational Institutions, he said: “Education is the greatest contribution anyone can make to society. Unfortunately, most educational institutions today are profit-driven, unlike Dr BR Ambedkar Educational Institutions, where no donations are collected from students, and the focus remains on uplifting underprivileged communities,” he said.