Formula E race case: BRS tense as ACB, ED likely to expedite probe

HYDERABAD: Tension seems to be building up in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) circles over the next move of the Anti-Corruption Bureau and Enforcement Directorate in the investigation into the Formula E Race case.

Both the agencies have registered cases against BRS working president and former IT minister KT Rama Rao, former IAS officer Arvind Kumar and former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) chief engineer BLN Reddy.

Sources say that with the winter session of Assembly concluding on Saturday and the ACB officials having completed analysis of the judgment of the Telangana High Court, which restrained authorities from arresting Rama Rao for 10 days, now the focus of the anti-graft agency has shifted to the next course of action as the the court did not object to the investigation in the case.

The ED is also likely to seek bank details from the HMDA regarding the transfer of funds to FEO (Formula E Operation) and the various transactions that took place during the period of agreement with the E-Prix organisers.

The agency is expected to proceed in the case based on the alleged violation of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and Income Tax by the HMDA. Sources said that the ED may take three-four days to assess the details and summon the accused persons.

The sources said that the ACB is preparing to issue notices to Rama Rao, Arvind Kumar and BLN Reddy any time over the alleged irregularities in the Formula E car racing event.

Both the investigating agencies are likely to speed up their probe into the matter from Monday, causing consternation among the BRS leaders who are said to be discussing the measures to be taken to instill confidence among the party cadre if the worst happens.

The leadership is worried about the possible fallout of the investigation against the party working president on the leaders and demoralising impact it may have on the cadre.