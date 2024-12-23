Ganja cultivation on the rise in Warangal; youths lured with easy money

HANAMKONDA: History seems to be repeating itself in Warangal with a rise in ganja cultivation. Drawn by the allure of easy money, unemployed city youth are reportedly growing ganja saplings in their residences.

Recently, the anti-narcotics sleuths, in coordination with Task Force personnel, conducted raids within the Warangal Railway Station limits. During one operation, police dogs led officers to the top of a building near the third platform of the railway station in Shiva Nagar, where ganja saplings were found growing in flower pots. Subsequently, the police seized the plants and registered a case.

Four decades ago, similar ganja cultivation practices were prevalent in the Narsampet division. Farmers in the Mahabubabad division were known to grow ganja among red chilli crops, as the plants bear a resemblance. At the time, the police and excise officials carried out extensive raids in Mahabubabad, Chennaraopet, Gudur and Narsampet. Numerous cases were filed, and political support for such cultivation was curtailed, helping bring the practice under control.

Today, however, unemployed youth and students are reportedly adopting similar methods to grow ganja, often on the rooftops of buildings, for easy financial gains. The mechanical city life, with limited community oversight, appears to have contributed to this resurgence.