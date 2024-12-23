Hyderabad CP releases video footage to debunk Allu Arjun’s claim

Crowd manageable before actor’s arrival: Police

According to the police, the crowd was manageable before Allu Arjun’s arrival. However, between 9.28 pm and 9.34 pm, the actor arrived at the RTC X Roads Metro Station, waving to his fans through the sunroof of his car. This caused people from nearby theatres to flock to Sandhya Theatre.

The video showed Allu Arjun waving to people from the sunroof of his car as he passed Musheerabad Metro station, where thousands of people had gathered on the roads. He entered the theatre’s main gate at 9.35 pm with a private security team of 40–50 personnel. The overwhelming crowd caused the theatre’s grill gate to collapse, triggering a stampede.

Then, the actor exited his car as his private security team cleared a path through the crowd, allowing him to enter the theatre. By 9.40 pm, he had reached the upper balcony. Meanwhile, in the lower balcony, Revathi and her son Sri Teja lost consciousness. As Allu Arjun was seated on the upper balcony, people on the lower balcony attempted to climb to the higher floor.

Around 9.50 pm, police and bystanders carried Revathi and her unconscious son outside. Four persons helped carry her out, and CPR was administered to both by the police before they were rushed to hospital. The SHO and ACP accompanied them to ensure their safety.

Later, around 10.45 pm, the ACP returned from the hospital and attempted to inform Allu Arjun about the woman’s death and the boy’s critical condition. However, Allu Arjun’s manager, Santhosh, obstructed communication, assuring the police that he would inform the actor.

By 11.45 pm, after multiple attempts to contact Allu Arjun, the ACP personally approached him and explained the situation, urging him to leave the theatre. However, Allu Arjun insisted on staying until the movie ended, the video showed. He continued watching, including the “Jathara” scene, which appears near the movie’s conclusion.

Around 11.40 pm, Central Zone DCP Akshansh Yadav cleared the route inside and outside the theatre. Finally, at 12.05 am on December 5, Allu Arjun exited the theatre, accompanied by the DCP and other police personnel. On his way home, he again stood through the sunroof of his car, waving to the fans gathered outside.