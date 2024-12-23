Hyderabad CP releases video footage to debunk Allu Arjun’s claim

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) CV Anand on Sunday debunked actor Allu Arjun’s claims regarding the stampede at Sandhya Theatre, where a 32-year-old woman lost her life while her eight-year-old son was severely injured.
After Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy gave a blow-by-blow account in the Legislative Assembly regarding the December 4 incident, Allu Arjun held a press conference in the evening the same day denying the allegations. In response, Hyderabad police released a video timeline of the incident.
According to Anand, the police and local teams collected around 1,000 video clippings, including media footage. After analysing the material, the police compiled a 10-minute video to provide a clear account of what had transpired on December 4. “After watching the video, decide for yourself what happened that day,” the CP remarked.
As per the video, Sandhya Theatre manager Nagaraju submitted an application to the SHO concerned at 5.35 pm on December 2, seeking bandobast for the actor’s visit. The request was denied, and a written response was issued to the management the following day.
On December 4 at 9.15 pm, Allu Arjun’s daughter and father-in-law entered the theatre, followed shortly by the actor’s son. Around 9.25 pm, Revathi and her family arrived at the theatre, where she and her son were separated from her husband and daughter.
Crowd manageable before actor’s arrival: Police
According to the police, the crowd was manageable before Allu Arjun’s arrival. However, between 9.28 pm and 9.34 pm, the actor arrived at the RTC X Roads Metro Station, waving to his fans through the sunroof of his car. This caused people from nearby theatres to flock to Sandhya Theatre.
The video showed Allu Arjun waving to people from the sunroof of his car as he passed Musheerabad Metro station, where thousands of people had gathered on the roads. He entered the theatre’s main gate at 9.35 pm with a private security team of 40–50 personnel. The overwhelming crowd caused the theatre’s grill gate to collapse, triggering a stampede.
Then, the actor exited his car as his private security team cleared a path through the crowd, allowing him to enter the theatre. By 9.40 pm, he had reached the upper balcony. Meanwhile, in the lower balcony, Revathi and her son Sri Teja lost consciousness. As Allu Arjun was seated on the upper balcony, people on the lower balcony attempted to climb to the higher floor.
Around 9.50 pm, police and bystanders carried Revathi and her unconscious son outside. Four persons helped carry her out, and CPR was administered to both by the police before they were rushed to hospital. The SHO and ACP accompanied them to ensure their safety.
Later, around 10.45 pm, the ACP returned from the hospital and attempted to inform Allu Arjun about the woman’s death and the boy’s critical condition. However, Allu Arjun’s manager, Santhosh, obstructed communication, assuring the police that he would inform the actor.
By 11.45 pm, after multiple attempts to contact Allu Arjun, the ACP personally approached him and explained the situation, urging him to leave the theatre. However, Allu Arjun insisted on staying until the movie ended, the video showed. He continued watching, including the “Jathara” scene, which appears near the movie’s conclusion.
Around 11.40 pm, Central Zone DCP Akshansh Yadav cleared the route inside and outside the theatre. Finally, at 12.05 am on December 5, Allu Arjun exited the theatre, accompanied by the DCP and other police personnel. On his way home, he again stood through the sunroof of his car, waving to the fans gathered outside.
Actor insisted on staying till end of movie: Police
Speaking on the occasion, Chikkadpally ACP L Ramesh Kumar said, “The police were present when the stampede occurred. First, we informed Allu Arjun’s manager, Santhosh, and another person that a lady had died and a boy was severely injured. The situation was out of control. At first, he did not allow us to meet Allu Arjun.”
He continued, “They then asked us to convey the information to them, assuring us that they would inform Allu Arjun. However, they failed to do so. After receiving orders from my DCP, I pushed through the crowd and told Allu Arjun that a lady had died and the boy was in critical condition. I said, ‘As you are a celebrity, we have cleared the route for you. Please come out.’ He responded that he would leave after watching the movie.”
“I reported this to my Sir (DCP), and together, we went into the theatre and gave them 10 to 15 minutes to leave. Finally, we brought them out of the theatre. This is exactly what happened,” the ACP added.
Turning emotional, Chikkadpally SHO B Raju Naik said, “After the Sandhya Theatre management requested bandobust, we denied the permission in my own handwriting. I feel deeply saddened that a person lost her life. For the past 15 days, I have been extremely upset.”
“SI Mounika and I tried everything we could to save Revathi. While controlling the crowd, I thought I might die, but by God’s blessings, I am still alive. (Theatre manager) Nagaraju and other management personnel saw us struggling. I verbally informed the management of the situation,” He added
When reporters asked questions relating to this incident, the Hyderabad CP said, “Those who have the minimum sense, they could understand”.
Warning to bouncers
The CP issued a stern warning to bouncers. “Be cautious,” he said. “From now on, if bouncers misbehave with police, we will not spare them.”
Referring to the video footage, he stated, “In the clips, bouncers can be seen pushing both police and the public. They are also shown opening and closing the gates during the chaos.”