Like industry, BJP, BRS failed to console victim’s kin: TPCC

NIZAMABAD: Alleging that the BRS and BJP were criticising the state government over the Sandhya Theatre stampede issue with political motives, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday said that the Congress government and its leaders did a lot to bring Telugu film industry to Hyderabad from Madras.

Speaking to the media here, Mahesh Goud said: “It was the Congress CM who welcomed ANR (Akkineni Nageswara Rao) and allocated land for establishing the Annapurna Studios. It was also the Congress government that provided land to Rama Naidu and Padmalaya studios in Hyderabad. It was the Congress which made (actor) Chiranjeevi a Union minister.”

The TPCC chief wanted to know why BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay was not condemning the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the screening of Pusha 2 movie.

Stating that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy did the right thing by speaking about the Sandhya Theatre incident in the Assembly, he said: “The film industry consoled Allu Arjun (after his arrest) but they did not bother about the victim’s family members and the boy who was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.”

“Like film personalities, the BJP and BRS leaders too failed to console the victim’s family,” he added.