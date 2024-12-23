Medak Church changes lives of many for better: Telangana Governor

MEDAK: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said that the Medak Church had changed the lives of several people and stood as a testimony to the belief and blessing of God. He added that the church represents peace.
On the occasion of centenary celebrations of the Medak Church, the governor visited the church and participated in the celebrations on Sunday. The church was consecrated in 1924 by Charles Walker Fasnet and is the largest diocese in Asia.
Speaking at the event, Jishnu Dev Varma said, “I am happy to participate in the centenary celebrations of the church, which was instrumental in changing the lives of many for the better.”
Recalling the several preachings of Christ, he said, “I (Christ) will be there with those who call upon my name,” and added that “Christ loved everyone and asked everyone to do the same.”
The governor said that the church stood as an inspiration to serve the poor and the needy and also extended Christmas and New Year greetings to all.
Following this, he visited the Girls Social Welfare Residential School and Junior College in Kulcharam and interacted with students. He answered several questions posed by them on various issues.
He said that badminton is his favourite game and that Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan is his inspiration, adding that even today, he likes to read and write and books are his friends.
Advising the students, Jishnu Dev Varma said that they should lead a disciplined life and shape their future.
Stating that residential schools offer students an opportunity to grow, Lok Sabha member M Raghunandan Rao urged them to study with passion.
MLA Rohit Rao, Governor Secretary Dana Kishore, Collector Rahul Raj, SP Udya Kumar Reddy and others were also present.