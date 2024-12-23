Medak Church changes lives of many for better: Telangana Governor

MEDAK: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said that the Medak Church had changed the lives of several people and stood as a testimony to the belief and blessing of God. He added that the church represents peace.

On the occasion of centenary celebrations of the Medak Church, the governor visited the church and participated in the celebrations on Sunday. The church was consecrated in 1924 by Charles Walker Fasnet and is the largest diocese in Asia.

Speaking at the event, Jishnu Dev Varma said, “I am happy to participate in the centenary celebrations of the church, which was instrumental in changing the lives of many for the better.”

Recalling the several preachings of Christ, he said, “I (Christ) will be there with those who call upon my name,” and added that “Christ loved everyone and asked everyone to do the same.”