Producer Dil Raju caught in political crossfire as Telangana cracks down on film incentives, pre-release events

Producer in cleft stick

Tollywood producer Dil Raju, also known as V Venkata Ramana Reddy, is facing challenges after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticised Allu Arjun's involvement in the Sandhya Theatre stampede during a legislative session. Additionally, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced that the government would not allow pre-release events or offer incentives like ticket price hikes for films.

These developments are sure to affect the producer much more than anybody in the film industry as two big-ticket films — Game Changer, starring Ram Charan Tej and Vekatesh-starrer Sankranthiki Vastunnam — bankrolled by him are set for Sankranti release.

Dil Raju, who has been appointed chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation, has a lot of balancing act to do to win back the government’s favour for Tollywood. One has to wait and see whether he is going to leverage his proximity to the ruling dispensation to undo the damage. Meanwhile, after the statements of Revanth and Venkat Reddy, the film industry is maintaining a deafening silence lest it should invite further trouble.