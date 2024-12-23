Revanth targeting film industry: Bandi Sanjay

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday came out in support of actor Allu Arjun and accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of speaking about the Sandhya Theatre stampede in the Assembly with a malicious intent to defame Allu Arjun.

In a press statement issued here, the former state BJP president alleged that the chief minister was targeting the Telugu film industry as he has a grudge against it.

“Everyone has condemned the stampede in which a woman died. Everyone wants Sri Tej to recover and everyone has come out in support of the family. But it is shameful to create another problem by allowing an AIMIM member to raise the issue in the Assembly,” he said.

He alleged that the “Congress government, with the connivance of AIMIM, was conspiring to destroy the film industry by using the Assembly as a platform”.

Sanjay wondered why no such arrests were being made in the cases related to death of students in Gurukul schools and welfare hostels.

“Why nobody is being made accountable for student deaths.. after consuming food being served and rat bites in Gurukul schools and hostels? Is government not responsible for all these incidents,” he asked.

“Is there one rule for you and completely different for others? Revanth Reddy, stop these kind of activities. Be warned! If you continue with this kind of attitude, the Congress will face the same fate as the BRS,” Sanjay added.

CM’s statement an attempt at character assassination: Laxman

Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman also said that Congress government discussing the Sandhya Theatre incident in the Assembly based on a questioned raised by the AIMIM member was unacceptable. “The statement made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Allu Arjun in the Assembly amounts to character assassination,” he said while adding that everyone is saddened by the woman’ death.