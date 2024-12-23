Unable to repay loans, farmer ends life in Telangana

MAHABUBABAD: Allegedly unable to bear the pressure of mounting debts, a 38-year-old farmer died by suicide in Seerole mandal on Sunday. Police said the victim, Thejavath Sreenu, a resident of Sakaram Naik Thanda, consumed pesticide at his agricultural field the evening before.

According to family members, Sreenu cultivated red chillies on a half-acre plot of land. He had incurred significant debt, including a loan of Rs 3 lakh from private financiers to invest in the crop. Facing crop losses and struggling to repay the loans, Sreenu became increasingly distressed.

On Saturday evening, he consumed pesticide at his farm. He later returned home and began vomiting. His family rushed him to Mahabubabad Government Area Hospital, where he succumbed on Sunday morning.

Seerole Sub-inspector (SI) Ch Nagesh stated that the family filed a complaint alleging that financial and family issues drove Sreenu to suicide. A case has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the body was sent for postmortem.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)