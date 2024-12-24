Case against KT Rama Rao a BJP-Congress gameplan to weaken regional parties, says Kavitha

HYDERABAD: Alleging collusion between the Congress and BJP to target and weaken regional parties, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday claimed that the ACB and ED cases registered against BRS working president KT Rama Rao were politically motivated and part of a vendetta campaign orchestrated after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s meetings with saffron party leaders in Delhi.

In a chitchat with reporters at the Telangana Bhavan, Kavitha pointed out that the ED registered a case immediately after the ACB case against Rama Rao and said this was done shortly after Revanth returned from Delhi. “This sequence of events exposes the Congress-BJP nexus aimed at eliminating regional leaders like KCR, who continue to fight for the people,” she stated.

Kavitha also accused the chief minister of unleashing vendetta politics and prioritising opposition crackdowns over governance. She alleged that the controversy surrounding actor Allu Arjun was deliberately stirred to distract the public from the government’s failures.

Labelling the Congress administration a “10% commission government,” she charged it with favouring corporate interests while neglecting welfare programmes. The MLC criticised the clearance of bills worth thousands of crores for companies like Megha Krishna Reddy’s while withholding funds for crucial welfare schemes.